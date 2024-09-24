New declaration of war
Trump: “Taking jobs away from other countries”
The Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is once again making a tough challenge. If he wins, he wants to ensure that the USA takes jobs away from Germany and other countries.
"We're going to take jobs away from other countries," Trump cheered on Tuesday at a campaign appearance in Savannah in the US state of Georgia. "I want German car companies to become American car companies."
"We will take over their factories," Trump continued. If he returns to the White House, he will also ensure that US companies such as General Electric and IBM, which have left the USA, "return to our shores full of remorse".
He wants to achieve this by offering companies "the lowest taxes, the lowest energy costs, the lowest regulatory burden and free access to the best and biggest market in the world" - provided, however, that they produce in the USA. If they chose not to manufacture their products in the U.S., they would have to pay high tariffs when importing into the United States.
"Germany was about to destroy itself"
Once again, the real estate billionaire made derogatory and false claims about the energy transition in Germany. Under the government of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), Germany decided to phase out fossil fuel-based energy generation. "Germany was about to destroy itself," said Trump. Merkel was then replaced "by someone else", "who is now building a new coal-fired power plant in Germany every week".
Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris are running against each other in the US presidential election on November 5. In the polls, they are running neck-and-neck.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
