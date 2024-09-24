"Ordinary people"
Several people killed in glide bomb attacks in Kharkiv
At least three people have been killed by glide bombs in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. "The targets of Russian bombs are a residential building, a bread factory, a stadium. In other words, the normal lives of ordinary people," announced President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
He expressed his condolences to the relatives. At least three people were killed in the Russian attack. According to the authorities, a glide bomb hit a high-rise building. Mayor Ihor Rerekhov reported that 31 people had been injured. He had previously written on Telegram about bomb attacks in four city districts and two damaged high-rise buildings.
Kharkiv, a city with over a million inhabitants, is located just over 20 kilometers from the Russian border and is attacked almost daily with rockets and bombs.
Further Russian invasion
Meanwhile, Russian troops have begun to take the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhledar, according to state media reports. Wuhledar is considered a stronghold of resistance against the Russian invaders. The Ukrainian General Staff spoke of attempts to take the town, the Russian Ministry of Defense did not comment at first.
On Monday evening, one person was killed and six others injured in Russian attacks on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhia. According to the regional governor, a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were among the injured. An employee of the city administration said that 74 apartment blocks and 24 private houses had been damaged.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.