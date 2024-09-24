Rapid boss Wrabetz:
“Picture devastating, but we don’t have a fan problem”
Rapid will react to the riots after the Vienna derby against Austria on Sunday evening with stadium bans and the withdrawal of membership. Alexander Wrabetz only sees a green-white dilemma in the derby! The club boss announces penalties and also takes the police to task.
Shooting firecrackers, Bengals or rockets at women or children is an absolute no-go", Alexander Wrabetz stated in the Allianz Stadium. He announced that all Rapid fans who had crossed the red line on Sunday would be sanctioned: "We will press ahead with the identification of these fans and hope for the help of the authorities." Banning offenders from the stadium is an issue. As is the withdrawal of membership. Wrabetz is certain that "even in the active fan scene, these things are not approved of for the most part".
The club boss emphasized one thing: "The image that both clubs presented is devastating. But we don't have a fan problem at Rapid." Because: "125,000 fans came to the six previous home games this season, there was no relevant problem. And we're talking about 30 to 40 out of 24,000 Rapid fans who caused problems in the derby."
Wrabetz's conclusion: "What we have is a derby problem, and the situation has worsened in the last year or two." He describes the decision to play the next four derbies without visiting fans as "unusual, but at the same time it needs to be tightened up."
Police also have a duty
For example, the 250 security staff and the associated security measures. Wrabetz also appeals to fans to take personal responsibility and believes that the police, as well as the league, have a duty: "They must take a preventative stance, not just when something has happened." In the ÖFB Cup on Wednesday, Rapid (without Mmaee and Jansson) will face Eastern League side Donaufeld, just like last year - advancing to the round of 16 is a must.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.