“Picture devastating, but we don’t have a fan problem”

Shooting firecrackers, Bengals or rockets at women or children is an absolute no-go", Alexander Wrabetz stated in the Allianz Stadium. He announced that all Rapid fans who had crossed the red line on Sunday would be sanctioned: "We will press ahead with the identification of these fans and hope for the help of the authorities." Banning offenders from the stadium is an issue. As is the withdrawal of membership. Wrabetz is certain that "even in the active fan scene, these things are not approved of for the most part".