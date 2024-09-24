Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Rapid boss Wrabetz:

“Picture devastating, but we don’t have a fan problem”

Nachrichten
24.09.2024 19:20

Rapid will react to the riots after the Vienna derby against Austria on Sunday evening with stadium bans and the withdrawal of membership. Alexander Wrabetz only sees a green-white dilemma in the derby! The club boss announces penalties and also takes the police to task.

comment0 Kommentare

Shooting firecrackers, Bengals or rockets at women or children is an absolute no-go", Alexander Wrabetz stated in the Allianz Stadium. He announced that all Rapid fans who had crossed the red line on Sunday would be sanctioned: "We will press ahead with the identification of these fans and hope for the help of the authorities." Banning offenders from the stadium is an issue. As is the withdrawal of membership. Wrabetz is certain that "even in the active fan scene, these things are not approved of for the most part".

(Bild: GEPA pictures)
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

The club boss emphasized one thing: "The image that both clubs presented is devastating. But we don't have a fan problem at Rapid." Because: "125,000 fans came to the six previous home games this season, there was no relevant problem. And we're talking about 30 to 40 out of 24,000 Rapid fans who caused problems in the derby."

Rapids president Wrabetz announces punishments for those who became hooligans in the derby. (Bild: GEPA, krone.at-grafik)
Rapids president Wrabetz announces punishments for those who became hooligans in the derby.
(Bild: GEPA, krone.at-grafik)

Wrabetz's conclusion: "What we have is a derby problem, and the situation has worsened in the last year or two." He describes the decision to play the next four derbies without visiting fans as "unusual, but at the same time it needs to be tightened up."

Police also have a duty
For example, the 250 security staff and the associated security measures. Wrabetz also appeals to fans to take personal responsibility and believes that the police, as well as the league, have a duty: "They must take a preventative stance, not just when something has happened." In the ÖFB Cup on Wednesday, Rapid (without Mmaee and Jansson) will face Eastern League side Donaufeld, just like last year - advancing to the round of 16 is a must.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Reichel
Christian Reichel
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf