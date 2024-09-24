Greens see women’s rights in Austria in danger

FPÖ: "Just gender madness"

A reaction from the FPÖ was not long in coming. Women's spokeswoman Rosa Ecker accused the Greens of "just indulging in gender madness" instead of dealing with the real problems. The FPÖ had always stood up for a modern image of women. "However, a modern image of women also means that women must have the freedom to choose how they want to shape their lives, regardless of whether they want to work full-time or be a housewife."