Austria vs Sturm Graz – LIVE from 18:30

Around a week and a half ago, the match fell victim to heavy rainfall, and on Wednesday (6.30pm) the Bundesliga clash between Vienna Austria and Sturm Graz will be rescheduled. In the meantime, however, the champions have come from the frying pan into the fire and are looking to redeem themselves after the defeats against Stade Brest and, above all, the 3-0 loss to WAC.
"It was a blow that hurts", admitted Sturm coach Christian Ilzer on Sunday. Their championship form is currently gone, but Sturm want to return to winning ways in the Austrian capital. The fact that they have won their last three away league games at Austria should give the team from Graz encouragement. A fourth win on Wednesday would be a new club record.
Three days after the scandalous Vienna derby and the riots at the Rapids' home ground, Violett's sporting department is once again concentrating on the "beautiful game". Players and supporters had already disappeared into the catacombs at the time of the riots. The events would therefore probably "not resonate emotionally", emphasized coach Stephan Helm. It was both a shame and understandable that the sporting side of things had completely faded into the background.
Despite the 2:1 defeat, he thoroughly enjoyed his team's performance against the new league leaders. "The team played a very attractive game and sold themselves very expensively," said Helm, but was also "a little annoyed because we were actually better at certain things but didn't put them on the pitch". It is clear that the first defeat after five competitive matches should also be the last for the time being. "I think we're very well prepared and very stable and I'm going into the game with high expectations."
Dragovic on board
He can also take confidence from the fact that, contrary to initial fears, defender Aleksandar Dragovic is available after his early derby substitution - as is striker Nik Prelec. "He's an experienced player, he intercepted it at the right moment," said the Violets coach about Dragovic.
