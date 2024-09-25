The champions fight against the “slap in the face triple”

The success-spoiled double winners will be fighting against the "slap in the face triple pack" at Austria! After the two defeats in Brest (1:2) and against the WAC (0:3), Sturm have something to make up for in Vienna - and a sporting "reaction" (i.e. a points win) from the Black & Whites is quite likely given their record to date under Christian Ilzer. In five seasons under the 46-year-old successful coach, who has a points average of 1.85 at Sturm (and has won 101 of his 184 games), Graz have only suffered three defeats in a row once - in October 2021 there were even four in the space of eleven days: 0:1 against Real Sociedad, 1:4 against Salzburg, 1:2 against Ried and 0:3 against WAC.