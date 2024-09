380 Austrians are still in Lebanon

"Shelling audible around the clock"

"The shelling can be heard, seen and felt around the clock. We never know whether the next explosion will hit us," said Mireille Karaky, head of Hilfswerk International in Lebanon. The protection of civilians is being disregarded, said Managing Director Stefan Fritz in a press release. According to UN figures, the small Mediterranean country of Lebanon has taken in more refugees per capita and in relation to its size than any other country in the world, including 250,000 Palestinians.