Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Trial in Innsbruck

Fence dispute between neighbors led to criminal court

Nachrichten
25.09.2024 07:00

Various allegations about a driveway in Tyrol did not remain without consequences for four people involved. They have been charged with giving false evidence and attempted aggravated fraud.

comment0 Kommentare

Even in a typical conflict between neighbors, you should stick to the truth. This lesson can be drawn from a trial at Innsbruck Regional Court. The case involved attempted serious fraud and, in one case, false evidence.

Was the fence movable or not?
The original dispute, which led to civil proceedings, was sparked by a land use and the access rights there. Among other things, the focus was on : A fence which, according to the defendants, was "immovable" and an access road to the tenant's property.

Zitat Icon

The fence was fixed. This has obviously changed over the years.

Eine Angeklagte beim Prozess

First defendant: "That was a manipulation"
The public prosecutor contradicted the statements, suggesting that these two facts were lies and deliberate deception. In court, three defendants - the second defendant was acquitted in the course of the trial - nevertheless stuck to their version. The fence had been "permanently installed" and she was astonished to discover that it had apparently changed over the years. "There must have been manipulation," she said.

No verdict possible yet
The third and fourth defendants also agree. The third defendant said that the "pillars were firmly anchored in the ground", which he knew because he himself had "made the ground support" in 1987. The fourth defendant was also certain: "I know that the fence as a whole was fixed." The trial was adjourned for further witnesses.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Markus Stegmayr
Markus Stegmayr
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf