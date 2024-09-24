The champions take their first breather

The series champions do not play again until Sunday at home against Fehervar. But the cracks of coach Oliver David will certainly not be bored until then. The Salzburg team has been at the Red Bull Ring since yesterday. Over the course of two days, the team structure is to be strengthened. On Friday, the Bulls have a day off from games and training. The staff around the eager Head Coach are guests in Munich. First it's off to the Oktoberfest, then to the Red Bull Munich game against the Buffalo Sabres - from the beer garden to the SAP Garden, so to speak.