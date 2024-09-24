Ice bulls
The champions take their first breather
The team of ice hockey champions EC Red Bull Salzburg have a whole week to prepare for their next ICE Hockey League match. But the cracks will not be bored, because Tom Raffl and Co. have an entertaining program. The captain also analyzed the season opener.
"Of course it's great that we were able to make up the 0:2 and turn it around, but what sticks in my mind is the 4:3, which didn't have to be. I'm just happy that we won," said Philipp Wimmer after the narrow victory against Asiago.
The series champions do not play again until Sunday at home against Fehervar. But the cracks of coach Oliver David will certainly not be bored until then. The Salzburg team has been at the Red Bull Ring since yesterday. Over the course of two days, the team structure is to be strengthened. On Friday, the Bulls have a day off from games and training. The staff around the eager Head Coach are guests in Munich. First it's off to the Oktoberfest, then to the Red Bull Munich game against the Buffalo Sabres - from the beer garden to the SAP Garden, so to speak.
Raffl: "It's not so fluid yet"
Captain Tom Raffl uses the time to go straight into his first analysis: "A lot of things aren't going the way we want them to. Some of the communication isn't there yet, it's not as fluid. We're working on it, that's why you play a long basic round, you can perfect it until the play-offs."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
