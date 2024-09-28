Tyrol stands out in particular when it comes to private bankruptcies

Alarming number of private bankruptcies

In terms of private insolvencies, the analysts expect 6694 cases nationwide at the end of September, which corresponds to an increase of "only" 0.7 percent. However, a look at the federal states is alarming for Tyrol: this is where the largest increase was recorded, with 515 cases or an increase of 4.9 percent. In comparison: Burgenland recorded a drop of 13.4 percent with 110 cases.