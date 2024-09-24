First “Wohnen550” is being built in Feldkirch

Talks are underway with several mayors

300 "Wohnen550" apartments in the state were set as a target last year. In Dornbirn and Bludenz, talks on the construction of further houses are already well advanced, reported Governor Markus Wallner on Tuesday. Talks are also underway with other municipalities. "Wohnen550" is part of a "housing package" adopted by the state in autumn and offers standardized two-room apartments measuring 50 square meters with a terrace or loggia of six square meters. They are being built by the non-profit developer Vogewosi. There is no underground parking, basement or elevator, only the first floor is barrier-free. There are no special shapes, but rather exactly the pre-planned houses in sizes S, M or L (15, 22 or 30 apartments), virtually off the peg. In terms of energy and construction technology, everything is state of the art.