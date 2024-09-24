Starting signal given
First “Wohnen550” is being built in Feldkirch
The latest housing project by the state of Vorarlberg and Vogewosi, the Vorarlberg non-profit housing and settlement company, aims to provide young people with affordable housing.
Just under a year ago, the Vorarlberg state government presented its special housing program "Wohnen 550", and now the official go-ahead has been given for the construction of the first building. The four-storey building with 30 residential units is being built in Feldkirch. The aim of "Wohnen 550" is to offer young people in particular very affordable apartments. Residents are to be given the opportunity to live cheaply for up to ten years and save up funds to buy their own home during this time. The rent is eleven euros per square meter including operating costs. For the house in Feldkirch, the state is granting a subsidized loan of 120,000 euros and a subsidy of a good 21,000 euros per residential unit
Talks are underway with several mayors
300 "Wohnen550" apartments in the state were set as a target last year. In Dornbirn and Bludenz, talks on the construction of further houses are already well advanced, reported Governor Markus Wallner on Tuesday. Talks are also underway with other municipalities. "Wohnen550" is part of a "housing package" adopted by the state in autumn and offers standardized two-room apartments measuring 50 square meters with a terrace or loggia of six square meters. They are being built by the non-profit developer Vogewosi. There is no underground parking, basement or elevator, only the first floor is barrier-free. There are no special shapes, but rather exactly the pre-planned houses in sizes S, M or L (15, 22 or 30 apartments), virtually off the peg. In terms of energy and construction technology, everything is state of the art.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.