Titan was allegedly steering with “hand-painted map”

Chief engineer: "I'm not getting involved"

Wilby is not alone in her criticism. Just last Monday, the former chief engineer of the Titan, Tony Nissen, also spoke out. He too had long refused to take a pilot ride in the vehicle due to safety concerns. Despite pressure from the company, he is said to have told Oceangate co-founder Stockton Rush: "I'm not getting on board." Another problem during development was often the high cost of the vehicle and the company boss's tight schedule.