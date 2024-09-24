Vorteilswelt
Special unit called in

Strange construction site find: grenade seized!

Nachrichten
24.09.2024 12:36

An unusual find on a building site in Vienna caused a stir on Monday afternoon. A special unit was called in immediately, as it was apparently a grenade from the Second World War.

0 Kommentare

Spectacular find in Vienna: During construction work, a worker discovered a strange object that he apparently could not immediately identify. It is suspected that the object could possibly be a dangerous explosive device.

Discovery of a grenade launcher 
After the worker reported the discovery to the police station in Vienna's 20th district, a police explosives expert (SKO) was immediately dispatched.

Tips on what to do with war material

  • If you find objects suspected of containing explosives or war material, make a note of where you found them and move to a safe distance.
  • Call 133 or 112 immediately.
  • Objects suspected of containing explosives and war material must not be moved or manipulated.

The suspicion was confirmed: it was a thrower grenade from the Second World War. After an assessment by the SKO, the site was cordoned off and the demining service of the Austrian Armed Forces was alerted. The mortar shell was secured by the demining service.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

