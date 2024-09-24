Special unit called in
Strange construction site find: grenade seized!
An unusual find on a building site in Vienna caused a stir on Monday afternoon. A special unit was called in immediately, as it was apparently a grenade from the Second World War.
Spectacular find in Vienna: During construction work, a worker discovered a strange object that he apparently could not immediately identify. It is suspected that the object could possibly be a dangerous explosive device.
Discovery of a grenade launcher
After the worker reported the discovery to the police station in Vienna's 20th district, a police explosives expert (SKO) was immediately dispatched.
Tips on what to do with war material
- If you find objects suspected of containing explosives or war material, make a note of where you found them and move to a safe distance.
- Call 133 or 112 immediately.
- Objects suspected of containing explosives and war material must not be moved or manipulated.
The suspicion was confirmed: it was a thrower grenade from the Second World War. After an assessment by the SKO, the site was cordoned off and the demining service of the Austrian Armed Forces was alerted. The mortar shell was secured by the demining service.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.