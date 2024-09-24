Volkstheater warns against the FPÖ with Hitler clones

Volkstheater celebrates democracy over three days

A three-day celebration of democracy will also take place from Wednesday. The situation is serious, as can be read on the Volkstheater website in the program for the event "Three days for Austria - Ultimate celebration of democracy (before it's too late!)". It announces "big concerts, intelligent debates, unforeseen actions in public spaces". So it could be that the "Hitlers'" video will not be the only shock action by the Volkstheater ...