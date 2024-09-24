Five days before the election:
Volkstheater warns against the FPÖ with Hitler clones
The Volkstheater is causing a stir with a provocative song and disgusting video clip. In front of images from the FPÖ election campaign, the rock band "Die Hitlers" sings a song called "Euer Wille geschehe (Heim ins Reich)". The Viennese cultural site wants to draw attention to "what threatens if fascists and right-wing populists are elected to the top", according to YouTube.
A few days before the National Council elections, the Volkstheater is also stirring up the election campaign. "The German Reich is back", sing musicians in Nazi uniforms and Hitler moustaches in the song, which was published on the Volkstheater's YouTube channel.
"The Anschluss is within reach, it smells like overthrow, wonderful," can also be heard. Feces, dildos and swastikas also appear in the wild video, adding to the disgust factor.
You can watch the video clip on YouTube here:
People's theater calls for voting
A few days ago, the news that Volkstheater director Kay Voges wanted to rename the venue "Deutsches Volkstheater" caused a stir. The song is to be understood as a continuation of this artistic action: "The song only says what is in the FPÖ party program. It is now up to you to go to the polls and stand up for a democratic and free Austria," Voges is quoted as saying in the comments column.
The aim of the clip is to show the "proximity of the Freedom Party to German cultural heritage". "A party that openly fantasizes about the forced deportation of fellow human beings and at the same time relativizes the war crimes of the Waffen SS is not electable in my opinion," Voges continued.
Volkstheater celebrates democracy over three days
A three-day celebration of democracy will also take place from Wednesday. The situation is serious, as can be read on the Volkstheater website in the program for the event "Three days for Austria - Ultimate celebration of democracy (before it's too late!)". It announces "big concerts, intelligent debates, unforeseen actions in public spaces". So it could be that the "Hitlers'" video will not be the only shock action by the Volkstheater ...
