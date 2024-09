Experience Monika Gruber live at Congress Innsbruck

Win 2 tickets for this opera spectacle!

You can experience this highly amusing performance on October 19 at Congress Innsbruck (start: 7.30 pm). We have already reserved the tickets for 10x2 "Krone" winners. If you would like to win tickets, simply fill in your details in the form below. And if you weren't lucky enough to win, you can buy your tickets at any time at www.ticketwall.at. You can take part in the competition until Tuesday, October 8, at 9 am.