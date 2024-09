Serious truck accident has now claimed a life

The 45-year-old Slovakian co-driver became trapped between the steering wheel and the windshield and was seriously injured. The 37-year-old driver was seriously injured in the accident. The Ort im Innkreis and Antiesenhofen volunteer fire departments carried out the rescue of the two injured persons. The 37-year-old was taken to Ried hospital by ambulance. The co-driver was flown to the hospital in Passau by emergency helicopter. The highway was closed for around three hours.