Automatically saved design

From the legendary couch from the Central Perk to sweaters worn by Jennifer Aniston and a shirt worn by Bruce Willis in the series, it was all there. Many mementos from the cult TV series "Friends" were auctioned off in Los Angeles.
All 110 items found buyers, according to the auction house Julien's Auctions. The top price was achieved by a replica of the squeaky orange sofa from the fictional café "Central Perk", where the six friends from the US sitcom often met. The piece of furniture went under the hammer for over 29,000 dollars (just over 26,000 euros), almost fifteen times the estimated price of 2,000 dollars.
6,500 dollars for a mohair sweater by "Rachel Green"
A gray mohair sweater with a turtleneck, worn by actress Jennifer Aniston in her role as Rachel Green, was auctioned for 6,500 dollars, the estimated price was 1,000 dollars. A blue-green cashmere sweater that was once part of the wardrobe of Chandler Bing, played by Matthew Perry, fetched just as much.
"Friends" star Perry was found dead in a hot tub in his Los Angeles home last October at the age of 54. His blood contained an unusually high amount of the anesthetic ketamine. The public prosecutor's office has charged several doctors and dealers following the drug death.
Pieces by famous guest stars
Numerous pieces of the movie characters Ross (played by David Schwimmer), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Monica (Courteney Cox) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) were also auctioned off. The show from Warner Bros. Television also featured famous guest actors. A pink dress and suede coat worn by Winona Ryder in one episode fetched 2,600 dollars, more than four times the estimated price.
The 90s hit "Friends" revolves around the lives of a group of young friends in New York. The series about the protagonists Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe was produced in the USA from 1994 to 2004 and became a TV cult in countless countries.
