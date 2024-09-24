After Durov's arrest
IPs, numbers: Telegram wants to cooperate with the justice system
Telegram CEO Pawel Durow has announced closer cooperation between his online service and law enforcement authorities. At the request of courts, the "IP addresses and cell phone numbers of those who violate our rules" could be passed on to the authorities in future, Durow wrote on Telegram on Monday.
According to him, "problematic content" has also been deleted from the platform in recent weeks with the help of artificial intelligence. He was not more specific.
Popular alternative to WhatsApp and co.
Telegram has established itself as an alternative to US platforms since it was founded in 2013. As a rule, the online service refuses to hand over user data to the authorities. Exceptions were previously only made for cases in which users were classified as suspected terrorists by a court.
Durov was arrested in France at the end of August. Among other things, the French judiciary accused the 39-year-old billionaire of not doing enough to combat the spread of criminal and extremist content on Telegram. Durov was released on bail, but is not allowed to leave France for the time being.
In a statement at the beginning of September, he called it "surprising" that he was being held responsible for the content shared by other people on his platform. However, he admitted that the sharp rise in the number of users of the online service was causing "growing pains that make it easier for criminals to abuse our platform". He has therefore made it his personal goal to "noticeably improve things in this regard".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.