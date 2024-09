Road rager simply left accident victim lying there

A 27-year-old woman from Mühlviertel was riding her motorcycle on the B119, Greiner Straße, coming from Dimbach in the direction of Grein at around 6.40 pm on Monday evening. According to her own statements, she was cut off by an oncoming car in a left-hand bend so that she had to swerve to the right and collided with the crash barrier there. The 27-year-old therefore fell off the motorcycle and came to rest injured on the road.