Walsertal regain their place in the sun

Coach Siaband Botoev's team once again showed their best side in the Fan.at match of the round against the interim leaders. "We have a team with four experienced players who lead our young players superbly. I'm not the main reason for the success, the youngsters in Walsertal have always done a good job," said Botoev, who was not a big name in the Vorarlberg coaching scene before taking up his post in Walsertal.

Nevertheless, sporting director Andreas Jenny thought highly of the former youth coach from Röthis: "Siaband is someone who can develop a team. We recognized that in our talks with him. He fully confirms this assessment. He is a guy who, with his very modest nature, fits in perfectly with our club."