OLG now decides
Toni Polster appeals in dispute over goals
After "Toni Doppelpack" was rebuffed in court in August with his claim for a total of 47 instead of 44 international goals in the ÖFB statistics, the case now goes into extra time and into the second instance: "I scored the goals!"
Soccer legend Toni Polster is not giving up: After his first-instance defeat in the Vienna Regional Court for Civil Matters, the 60-year-old is appealing. The legal dispute with the ÖFB is about three international goals that do not appear in the official statistics. Polster is officially listed at the top of the list with 44 goals. However, the goals from the games against Liechtenstein on June 7, 1984, against Tunisia on February 7, 1987 and against Morocco on February 2, 1988 are missing.
"Incorrect assessment of the evidence"
The judge took a different view and came to the conclusion in his ruling in August that it was solely up to the ÖFB to decide which matches should be included in the international match statistics and in what form. "We are appealing on the grounds of incorrect fact-finding, incorrect assessment of the evidence and legal assessment," confirmed Polster's lawyer Manfred Ainedter about the appeal to the higher regional court.
The ÖFB is taking the extension of the case in stride. General Secretary Thomas Hollerer told the "Krone": "It is Toni Polster's right to appeal if he feels he has been treated unfairly. However, we are still of the opinion that we did everything right in the 1980s."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.