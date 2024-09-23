Toni Polster appeals in dispute over goals

Soccer legend Toni Polster is not giving up: After his first-instance defeat in the Vienna Regional Court for Civil Matters, the 60-year-old is appealing. The legal dispute with the ÖFB is about three international goals that do not appear in the official statistics. Polster is officially listed at the top of the list with 44 goals. However, the goals from the games against Liechtenstein on June 7, 1984, against Tunisia on February 7, 1987 and against Morocco on February 2, 1988 are missing.