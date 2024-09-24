Schnöll defends himself against criticism from hotelier

Completely unexpectedly, Zell hotelier Wilfried Holleis has now pulled the ripcord for his businesses on Lake Weißsee. After the end of the summer season at the weekend, the lights will go out for the Berghotel Rudolfshütte (2300 m) and the cable car up there. "We always said we would finish the ski area and convert the hotel," says Holleis to the Krone. "We have built up a good reputation over 20 years."