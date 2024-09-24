End for Rudolfshütte
Schnöll defends himself against criticism from hotelier
Next Sunday, a chapter at Weißsee in Uttendorf will come to a surprising end: Rudolfshütte and the Weißsee cable car will close. In addition to the State Environmental Ombudsman's Office (LUA), politicians are also being criticized.
Completely unexpectedly, Zell hotelier Wilfried Holleis has now pulled the ripcord for his businesses on Lake Weißsee. After the end of the summer season at the weekend, the lights will go out for the Berghotel Rudolfshütte (2300 m) and the cable car up there. "We always said we would finish the ski area and convert the hotel," says Holleis to the Krone. "We have built up a good reputation over 20 years."
In recent years in particular, there has been resistance and a lack of support from several sides. Owner Holleis is angry with politicians and the State Environmental Ombudsman's Office (LUA). The LUA recently vetoed the proceedings to extend the three-star-plus hotel by 160 beds. "The LUA's objection to the expansion of the Rudolfshütte was the straw that broke the camel's back," says the entrepreneur, who runs four other hotels.
We have been building a hotel for 20 years. But now it's over. The drama with the LUA has been the last straw.
Wilfried Holleis, Hotelier
Schnöll: "Found out about the problems two weeks ago"
Holleis took over the ageing Alpine Club hut and the glacier lift 20 years ago. Over the years, the entrepreneur had invested around 25 million, but he had lacked support from politicians. The converted hotel is now profitable, but the cable car is the big financial problem child. "It is in deficit. An extension to the hotel would have improved capacity."
Exactly two weeks ago, there was an appointment with Stefan Schnöll (ÖVP), the deputy speaker of the state parliament. He found out about the problems from Holleis. Schnöll does not understand the abrupt end and the accusations against politicians. "Demanding a rescue by the general public in two weeks - that's not possible," says the politician responsible for tourism and the economy.
Hardly anyone believes in the closure at the moment. But it seems certain. The end result is not only the closure of two businesses, but also the dismissal of 60 employees. Some of the employees could, however, be placed in Holleis businesses in Italy, Croatia and Zell/See.
