When you realize what water is worth …
Carinthian "Krone" editor-in-chief Hannes Mösslacher devotes himself to the current water emergency in Klagenfurt in a Carinthia issue. Because this problem shows us once again how important transparent gold actually is for all of us.
Around 70 percent of our body consists of: Water. In some of our "components" it is even up to 99 percent.
The fact that water is THE element of life is something we learned at school at best, but then soon forgot in everyday life. We feel the same way about this as we do about our health. We often only realize what it is worth when it fails to materialize and an illness plagues us.
Why is that? Is it because we are doing too well? Is it because we live in a region of the world where there is usually more than enough and, above all, clean water? Where we even allow ourselves to flush toilets with drinking water.
More than 100,000 people in Klagenfurt - and many thousands more if the companies are all occupied on weekdays - are now realizing just how important and valuable water is. They bought the supermarkets empty.
When it's all over again, many will still grumble: "Who drinks wossa...?"
But perhaps this episode is an opportunity for reflection. About the value of this most important element of life; about the value of its purity and also about the value we must attach to it. For example, when it comes to securing resources.
