"Separate lives"

Prince Harry alone in New York: is there a crisis?

Nachrichten
23.09.2024 14:23

During his trip to New York, Prince Harry attended a glamorous dinner at the weekend - without his wife Meghan Markle. The British newspaper "The Sun" reports that this could be another sign that the couple are increasingly going their separate ways. 

comment0 Kommentare

The 40-year-old was spotted at a high-profile World Health Organization (WHO) dinner in New York, where he met with prominent figures including Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

Meghan's absence clearly felt
The event, which honored survivors of childhood violence and discussed the impact on mental health, brought together numerous international guests, including representatives from Sweden, Colombia, Zimbabwe, Georgia, Canada, Iceland and Brazil. Actor Forest Whitaker was also in attendance, but Meghan's absence was keenly felt.

Prince Harry and Queen Mathilde of Belgium greet each other with kisses on the cheeks.
Prince Harry and Queen Mathilde of Belgium greet each other with kisses on the cheeks.
(Bild: www.viennareport.at/Phoby BENOIT DOPPAGNE/Belga/Sipa USA)

Men's outing for the 40th
This is not the first time the Duke has attended public events without his wife. Harry already went on a men's outing on his 40th birthday, and on the Friday before his New York trip he appeared alone at a charity event in California after Meghan canceled at short notice due to illness. 

Prince Harry without Meghan at the One805! live benefit concert in Santa Barbara
Prince Harry without Meghan at the One805! live benefit concert in Santa Barbara
(Bild: www.viennareport.at/Jerry Perez / Avalon)

"They lead separate lives"
For royal experts such as Phil Dampier, Prince Harry's increased appearances without Meghan are a telling sign. "It's noticeable that he's doing so much on his own now. It looks like Harry is trying to figure out his future and they are leading separate lives," Dampier told The Sun. "I suspect Harry is longing for a more fulfilling role and we might see him independent more often in the future."

Although Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have been considered an inseparable couple since their move to the US, there seems to be increasing evidence of separate activities recently. The extent to which these developments indicate a possible change in their relationship remains to be seen as Harry continues his public appearances in New York.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
