"We are a people's party"
AfD formulates new claims at federal and state level
Following its recent election successes, the AfD has formulated a new claim. In future, the party does not just want to play a role in the East. The costume of an opposition party is to be shed.
Following the state elections in Brandenburg, the AfD is laying claim to government participation at federal and state level. "We are already the people's party," said co-federal spokesperson Alice Weidel in Berlin on Monday, referring to figures of around 30 percent in the East German state elections.
Nationwide, the party is now at 20 percent and is transforming into a platform party. "The voters have given us a mandate to govern in three federal states," she added.
Her colleague Tino Chrupalla accused the other "cartel parties" of deliberately preventing the AfD from taking on government responsibility. The co-party leader also said that, in his view, it was a good thing "that the Greens, Germany's most dangerous party, are no longer in the state parliament".
Party equipped with new power
The top candidates in Brandenburg and Saxony, Hans-Christoph Berndt and Rene Springer, pointed out that they would offer the CDU and BSW talks in the federal states. The AfD will use its new blocking minorities in the state parliaments to force the other parties to cooperate.
The blocking minority means that the state constitutions cannot be amended or judges appointed to the state constitutional courts without AfD approval.
AfD feels excluded
Chrupalla also called for a reform of postal voting. This was very susceptible to manipulation. In Brandenburg, there were very large discrepancies between the results of postal votes and those at the polls. Postal voting should remain the exception in Germany anyway, he emphasized. Chrupalla also criticized the election campaign - for example in retirement homes. Unlike other parties, the AfD had been denied access to many homes.
According to opinion research institute infratest dimap, the SPD was voted for by an above-average number of over 60-year-olds in Brandenburg. The AfD, on the other hand, was ahead among those under 60. Weidel announced that a mentoring program should ensure that more women are represented in top AfD positions in the future.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.