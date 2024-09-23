Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"We are a people's party"

AfD formulates new claims at federal and state level

Nachrichten
23.09.2024 13:00

Following its recent election successes, the AfD has formulated a new claim. In future, the party does not just want to play a role in the East. The costume of an opposition party is to be shed.

comment0 Kommentare

Following the state elections in Brandenburg, the AfD is laying claim to government participation at federal and state level. "We are already the people's party," said co-federal spokesperson Alice Weidel in Berlin on Monday, referring to figures of around 30 percent in the East German state elections.

Nationwide, the party is now at 20 percent and is transforming into a platform party. "The voters have given us a mandate to govern in three federal states," she added.

Her colleague Tino Chrupalla accused the other "cartel parties" of deliberately preventing the AfD from taking on government responsibility. The co-party leader also said that, in his view, it was a good thing "that the Greens, Germany's most dangerous party, are no longer in the state parliament".

Party equipped with new power
The top candidates in Brandenburg and Saxony, Hans-Christoph Berndt and Rene Springer, pointed out that they would offer the CDU and BSW talks in the federal states. The AfD will use its new blocking minorities in the state parliaments to force the other parties to cooperate.

Tino Chrupalla and Alice Weidel (Bild: APA Pool/dpa/Bernd von Jutrczenka)
Tino Chrupalla and Alice Weidel
(Bild: APA Pool/dpa/Bernd von Jutrczenka)

The blocking minority means that the state constitutions cannot be amended or judges appointed to the state constitutional courts without AfD approval.

AfD feels excluded
Chrupalla also called for a reform of postal voting. This was very susceptible to manipulation. In Brandenburg, there were very large discrepancies between the results of postal votes and those at the polls. Postal voting should remain the exception in Germany anyway, he emphasized. Chrupalla also criticized the election campaign - for example in retirement homes. Unlike other parties, the AfD had been denied access to many homes.

According to opinion research institute infratest dimap, the SPD was voted for by an above-average number of over 60-year-olds in Brandenburg. The AfD, on the other hand, was ahead among those under 60. Weidel announced that a mentoring program should ensure that more women are represented in top AfD positions in the future.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf