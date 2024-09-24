Ten years of struggle for a better world

Almost 9000 dead in major earthquake

8800 people lost their lives and around 22,300 were injured. For Tyrolean Frizzey Greif and his aid organization Frizzey Light, this was the decisive reason to set off for Asia. For ten years now, he has traveled to Nepal again and again as part of the aid project. On October 5 (admission and aperitif from 5 pm, start 6 pm), he will proudly look back on this at a charity event to mark the tenth anniversary in the Rechelerhaus in Ladis.