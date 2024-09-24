Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Frizzey Light

Ten years of struggle for a better world

Nachrichten
24.09.2024 17:00

Frizzey Greif's heart beats for the poorest of the poor in Nepal. On October 5, a charity event will be held in Ladis to mark the anniversary. A number of works of art will also be auctioned off.

comment0 Kommentare

It is considered the highest country in the world: Nepal. Nestled in the Himalayas, this relatively small landlocked country is located between India and Tibet. Between countless trekking routes in the mountains, the 14 highest mountains in the world and ornate temples, more than 30 million Nepalese live there.

But Nepal is one of the poorest countries in the world. Then the ground beneath the shaken country collapsed: several earthquakes shook the region and are considered the deadliest catastrophe in Nepal's history.

Frizzey Greif's heart beats for the poorest of the poor in Nepal. (Bild: Frizzey Light)
Frizzey Greif's heart beats for the poorest of the poor in Nepal.
(Bild: Frizzey Light)
(Bild: Frizzey Light)
(Bild: Frizzey Light)

Almost 9000 dead in major earthquake
8800 people lost their lives and around 22,300 were injured. For Tyrolean Frizzey Greif and his aid organization Frizzey Light, this was the decisive reason to set off for Asia. For ten years now, he has traveled to Nepal again and again as part of the aid project. On October 5 (admission and aperitif from 5 pm, start 6 pm), he will proudly look back on this at a charity event to mark the tenth anniversary in the Rechelerhaus in Ladis.

Zitat Icon

With a team of over 60 people, Sherpas, nurses, doctors and students, more than 60,000 lives have been saved in places where there was no help.

Frizzey Greif

Mountaineering legend Peter Habeler also involved
"I was persuaded by friends to pull out all the stops after the successful final event in 2023 to organize the tenth anniversary of the Frizzey Light Association, ten years of Nepal aid and the tenth charity event. Especially now that mountaineering legend Peter Habeler wants to do his bit for the tireless efforts with a multimedia presentation about the Everest ascent," emphasizes the Oberland visionary and all-round artist.

Frizzey Greif has already been able to help many people. (Bild: Frizzey Light)
Frizzey Greif has already been able to help many people.
(Bild: Frizzey Light)
Help for young and old: caps and anoraks produced in Nepal also support the infrastructure of the "land above the clouds". (Bild: Frizzey Light)
Help for young and old: caps and anoraks produced in Nepal also support the infrastructure of the "land above the clouds".
(Bild: Frizzey Light)

Humanitarian vision realized
Despite many obstacles, Frizzey Greif has succeeded in realizing his humanitarian vision in ten years, accompanied by his partner Christine Jarosch and supported by wonderful people in his home country and in Nepal. "With a team of over 60 people, Sherpas, nurses, doctors and students, more than 60,000 lives have been saved in places where there was no help. Infrastructure was built and jobs created - especially during the coronavirus crisis, when everything was at a standstill," emphasizes Frizzey.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Samuel Thurner
Samuel Thurner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf