Frizzey Light
Ten years of struggle for a better world
Frizzey Greif's heart beats for the poorest of the poor in Nepal. On October 5, a charity event will be held in Ladis to mark the anniversary. A number of works of art will also be auctioned off.
It is considered the highest country in the world: Nepal. Nestled in the Himalayas, this relatively small landlocked country is located between India and Tibet. Between countless trekking routes in the mountains, the 14 highest mountains in the world and ornate temples, more than 30 million Nepalese live there.
But Nepal is one of the poorest countries in the world. Then the ground beneath the shaken country collapsed: several earthquakes shook the region and are considered the deadliest catastrophe in Nepal's history.
Almost 9000 dead in major earthquake
8800 people lost their lives and around 22,300 were injured. For Tyrolean Frizzey Greif and his aid organization Frizzey Light, this was the decisive reason to set off for Asia. For ten years now, he has traveled to Nepal again and again as part of the aid project. On October 5 (admission and aperitif from 5 pm, start 6 pm), he will proudly look back on this at a charity event to mark the tenth anniversary in the Rechelerhaus in Ladis.
With a team of over 60 people, Sherpas, nurses, doctors and students, more than 60,000 lives have been saved in places where there was no help.
Frizzey Greif
Mountaineering legend Peter Habeler also involved
"I was persuaded by friends to pull out all the stops after the successful final event in 2023 to organize the tenth anniversary of the Frizzey Light Association, ten years of Nepal aid and the tenth charity event. Especially now that mountaineering legend Peter Habeler wants to do his bit for the tireless efforts with a multimedia presentation about the Everest ascent," emphasizes the Oberland visionary and all-round artist.
Humanitarian vision realized
Despite many obstacles, Frizzey Greif has succeeded in realizing his humanitarian vision in ten years, accompanied by his partner Christine Jarosch and supported by wonderful people in his home country and in Nepal. "With a team of over 60 people, Sherpas, nurses, doctors and students, more than 60,000 lives have been saved in places where there was no help. Infrastructure was built and jobs created - especially during the coronavirus crisis, when everything was at a standstill," emphasizes Frizzey.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
