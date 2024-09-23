Vorteilswelt
Little Noah in good health

Pregnant woman rescued from flood: Baby probably alive

Nachrichten
23.09.2024 11:09

Dramatic scenes took place in Judenau (Lower Austria) in mid-September. Due to the flooding, the Schimmer family also had to move as much as possible from the cellar and first floor to safety from the impending floods. Melissa, who was heavily pregnant, also lent a hand. Shortly afterwards, however, premature contractions set in and an unusual rescue operation ensued.

The flooding throughout Austria resulted in numerous operations. Rescue workers in Judenau also had to deploy for a difficult operation, as Melissa, who was heavily pregnant, suddenly went into premature labor. At the same time, the water was increasingly penetrating the family home. The cellar and ground floor were already flooded. Only the rescue to the upper floor was able to save the family from worse.

Pregnant woman taken to hospital by helicopter
As the part of the village severely affected by the flooding was completely enclosed by the masses of water and could not be reached by vehicle, a helicopter had to come, which could be guided to the right house using hand signals. However, there was no possibility of landing. So the heavily pregnant Melissa had to make her way through the muddy water to the Christopherus helicopter, which picked her up in a hover and flew her to Tulln Hospital.

Premature baby Noah (Bild: Privat Familie Schwimmer)
Premature baby Noah
(Bild: Privat Familie Schwimmer)

Mother and child in good health
Meanwhile, expectant father Florian managed to find a way into the hospital that was not flooded so that he could witness the birth and provide Melissa with the best possible support. Six weeks early, but still healthy and lively, little Noah saw the light of day at around midnight.

The Austrian Armed Forces are delighted for the Schimmer family. (Bild: Kittel/Bundesheer)
The Austrian Armed Forces are delighted for the Schimmer family.
(Bild: Kittel/Bundesheer)

Soldiers on duty since last week
The soldiers of the 1st Assistance Company of Panzergrenadier Battalion 35 from Großmittel have been deployed in Judenau since Tuesday last week, helping the residents affected by the floods to clear the cellars, among other things. There was also a lot to do at the Schimmer family's address; some of the heavy equipment left behind in the flooded parts of the house had to be cleared out.

All the more reason to be pleased that mother and child are safe and sound despite the difficult circumstances.

"In view of Noah's extremely challenging start in life, the entire Tulln Assistance Command, above all the soldiers of Panzergrenadierbataillon 35, wish the happy family all the best and a speedy recovery from the damage they have suffered," the Federal Ministry explained in a statement.

Porträt von Irina Stöckl
Irina Stöckl
