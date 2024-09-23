Pregnant woman rescued from flood: Baby probably alive

Pregnant woman taken to hospital by helicopter

As the part of the village severely affected by the flooding was completely enclosed by the masses of water and could not be reached by vehicle, a helicopter had to come, which could be guided to the right house using hand signals. However, there was no possibility of landing. So the heavily pregnant Melissa had to make her way through the muddy water to the Christopherus helicopter, which picked her up in a hover and flew her to Tulln Hospital.