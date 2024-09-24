Styrian completes the most extreme run in the world

Martina and Günter have endured many a danger in all their years of extreme running. "In 2018, I was lost for a long time during a run in Indonesia because my live tracker recording device was faulty. Martina was scared to death for me because nobody knew where I was." Experiences like these bond the Triebels together. That's why it was Günter's wish to cross the finish line together with the love of his life at the UTMB extreme run. "That was the least I could give back to my wife for her support."