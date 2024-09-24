Over 10,000 meters of altitude
Styrian completes the most extreme run in the world
Graz ultra-marathon runner Günter Triebel reached the finish line of the world's toughest running competition, the Ultra-Trail du Mont Blanc (UTMB). His biggest support: wife Martina.
Günter Triebel from Graz is a man of extremes. He runs ultra-marathons and recently successfully completed the toughest and most prestigious race in the world, the Ultra-Trail du Mont Blanc (UTMB). The race goes around the entire Mont Blanc massif. From France to Italy, to Switzerland and back again. "The route is 176 kilometers long, with over 10,000 meters of positive elevation gain. 2400 runners from 110 nations were at the start."
It takes years to qualify in the first place, every major ultra-mountain race in the world is practically a qualifying race for the UTMB," Triebel explained to the "Krone". The conditions with heat, dust and wind are extreme, the runners are out and about with compulsory equipment that enables them to survive for days and nights in the terrain. "I repeatedly ran up and down the Schöckll lift route ten times as training to get used to the strain," says Triebel.
With success! Despite stomach problems and fatigue, he made it to the finish line. But behind every strong man is a strong woman. Triebel's wife Martina has stood by her husband for years at every race and supported him again this time: "She drove through the Mont Blanc tunnel twice during the race, traveled by bus to Switzerland and by train to every checkpoint to support me."
Martina and Günter have endured many a danger in all their years of extreme running. "In 2018, I was lost for a long time during a run in Indonesia because my live tracker recording device was faulty. Martina was scared to death for me because nobody knew where I was." Experiences like these bond the Triebels together. That's why it was Günter's wish to cross the finish line together with the love of his life at the UTMB extreme run. "That was the least I could give back to my wife for her support."
Philipp Braunegger, "Steirerkrone"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
