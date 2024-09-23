Vorteilswelt
With millions of units

Kiev wants to surpass Russia’s drone production

Nachrichten
23.09.2024 08:40

According to its own statements, Ukraine will significantly surpass Russia in the production of drones this year. "Our possibility - that's several million drones, and we are capable of producing them," said Defense Minister Rustem Umjerov on Ukrainian television.

Ukraine will not give Russia a chance to overtake it in this area, as it will build many times more than its opponent in the current year, Umyerov added.

Ukrainians now also have their own missile
Kiev will also do everything in its power to significantly increase missile production, Umyerov said. Just a few weeks ago, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the development of its own ballistic missile. With this, Kiev wants to break Moscow's predominance in long-range weapons. Ukraine's partners have not yet permitted the use of Western missiles against Russian territory.

Drones and missiles are of enormous importance for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, which has been going on for more than two and a half years. They are used to monitor the battlefield as well as to combat tactical and strategic targets in the hinterland.

Moscow has also recognized the importance of drones. Just a few days ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the increase in production to an expected 1.4 million units this year at a meeting of the State Armaments Commission. At the same time, he called for a further increase in production figures in the coming years.

