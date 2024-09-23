With millions of units
Kiev wants to surpass Russia’s drone production
According to its own statements, Ukraine will significantly surpass Russia in the production of drones this year. "Our possibility - that's several million drones, and we are capable of producing them," said Defense Minister Rustem Umjerov on Ukrainian television.
Ukraine will not give Russia a chance to overtake it in this area, as it will build many times more than its opponent in the current year, Umyerov added.
Ukrainians now also have their own missile
Kiev will also do everything in its power to significantly increase missile production, Umyerov said. Just a few weeks ago, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the development of its own ballistic missile. With this, Kiev wants to break Moscow's predominance in long-range weapons. Ukraine's partners have not yet permitted the use of Western missiles against Russian territory.
Drones and missiles are of enormous importance for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, which has been going on for more than two and a half years. They are used to monitor the battlefield as well as to combat tactical and strategic targets in the hinterland.
Moscow has also recognized the importance of drones. Just a few days ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the increase in production to an expected 1.4 million units this year at a meeting of the State Armaments Commission. At the same time, he called for a further increase in production figures in the coming years.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.