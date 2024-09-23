Disappointing bulls
That can’t be the claim, Mr. Lijnders
Salzburg only managed a meagre 0-0 draw at WSG Tirol in the Bundesliga on Sunday. As in previous weeks, the Bulls did not perform well, but coach Pep Lijnders was not at all dissatisfied. A column by "Krone" sports editor Philip Kirchtag.
The Bulls were shockingly weak in their 0-0 draw against WSG. Anyone who thought there would be a reaction after the 3-0 defeat in Prague was disappointed. Above all, the attacking department, which was so praised at the start of the season, once again fell far short of expectations. There was a lack of ideas and assertiveness. Clear-cut chances were in short supply and the Tyroleans were able to celebrate a not undeserved point. And Salzburg? After the fourth winless game in a row, the first small crisis under Pep Lijnders can no longer be denied. Even if the 1:1 against Kiev has to be seen in a different light, because the Bulls qualified for the Champions League as a result.
However, the subsequent performances against Rapid (2:3), Sparta Prague and now in Tyrol give cause for concern. Even if the coach remains calm. "We always knew that there would be phases like this," said Lijnders after the game. And then made a very remarkable statement: "I will always take an away point, I want to make that clear." It almost sounds as if he would be satisfied with a 0-0 draw at WSG. With all due respect, but that can't be the claim, Mr. Lijnders.
