That can’t be the claim, Mr. Lijnders

The Bulls were shockingly weak in their 0-0 draw against WSG. Anyone who thought there would be a reaction after the 3-0 defeat in Prague was disappointed. Above all, the attacking department, which was so praised at the start of the season, once again fell far short of expectations. There was a lack of ideas and assertiveness. Clear-cut chances were in short supply and the Tyroleans were able to celebrate a not undeserved point. And Salzburg? After the fourth winless game in a row, the first small crisis under Pep Lijnders can no longer be denied. Even if the 1:1 against Kiev has to be seen in a different light, because the Bulls qualified for the Champions League as a result.