Storm in St. Anton: Tirol honors over 600 helpers

On the evening of August 16th, St. Anton was hit by mudslides and massive flooding, some of which were several meters high. Vehicles and houses were caught up in the masses of earth and flash floods. At least 35 buildings were damaged in the well-known tourist community on the Arlberg, as well as several bridges and roads. No one was injured. Mudslides also hit the Arlberg Pass road (B197) on both the Tyrolean and Vorarlberg sides. The road was severely damaged in the affected areas, resulting in a closure that lasted for days.