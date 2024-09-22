Looking ahead to 2025
How to cleverly extend your leisure time
The early bird catches the worm - but it can also secure early booking bonuses with tour operators and apply to the boss for vacation in good time. That's why it's worth taking a look at next year's public holidays now.
June in particular has a lot to offer with Whitsun and Corpus Christi. Here is an overview:
- Epiphany (January 6):
2025 begins on a Wednesday, so accordingly the Three Wise Men fall on a Monday. If you use your vacation days wisely, you can start the new year in a relaxed manner (see graphic below). The wise men from the East are the Magi mentioned in the Christmas story, who were led to Jesus by the star of Bethlehem - with myrrh, frankincense and gold in their luggage.
- Easter (April 20/21) :
On Easter Sunday, Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus and the victory of life over death. Easter Monday is also a public holiday, as this is when two of the disciples met their Lord, according to the Gospel of Luke. In 2025, Easter falls particularly late - therefore, in combination with Labor Day, as is well known, on May 1, a considerable leisure bridge can be built.
- Ascension Day (May 29) :
Ascension Day is celebrated 40 days after Easter - it therefore always falls on a Thursday and promises an extended weekend thanks to the classic window day. The Christian faith commemorates the ascension and exaltation of Jesus Christ as the Son of God to his Father in heaven - next year on May 29. The time leading up to the festival is accompanied by customs and processions.
- Pentecost (June 8/9):
On the 50th day after Easter, Pentecost appears on the calendar. According to the Acts of the Apostles, it was on this day that the Holy Spirit descended on the assembled disciples. They were suddenly able to speak several languages and spread the gospel through this miracle. Pentecost will take place next year on June 8 and 9. Corpus Christi is already on June 19. Here, too, a few vacation days can be saved.
- Assumption Day (August 15):
In mid-August, it is celebrated that when Mary died, she was assumed body and soul into heaven. August 15 is a fixed date, the high point of the summer vacations in Europe. Assumption Day falls on a Friday this year, which means a long weekend is fixed. From a leisure perspective, a longer dry spell then begins - as we all know, there is no public holiday in September.
- Christmas (December 25/26):
Autumn 2025 unfortunately misses out completely when it comes to leisure time: The national holiday falls on a Sunday, All Saints' Day on a Saturday. On the other hand, December means well: Mary's Conception, December 8, is a Monday. And Christmas has it all anyway: the double holiday on Thursday and Friday allows for a relaxed end to the year with just a few vacation days.
