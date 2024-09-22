How to cleverly extend your leisure time

Ascension Day (May 29) : Ascension Day is celebrated 40 days after Easter - it therefore always falls on a Thursday and promises an extended weekend thanks to the classic window day. The Christian faith commemorates the ascension and exaltation of Jesus Christ as the Son of God to his Father in heaven - next year on May 29. The time leading up to the festival is accompanied by customs and processions.

Pentecost (June 8/9):

On the 50th day after Easter, Pentecost appears on the calendar. According to the Acts of the Apostles, it was on this day that the Holy Spirit descended on the assembled disciples. They were suddenly able to speak several languages and spread the gospel through this miracle. Pentecost will take place next year on June 8 and 9. Corpus Christi is already on June 19. Here, too, a few vacation days can be saved.