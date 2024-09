Sturm coach Ilzer: “A slap in the face that hurts”

Dietmar Kühbauer (WAC coach):

"When you go to Graz and win 3-0, and deservedly so, it's a wonderful day. We knew that we had to be in a good position. And we were top from minute 1 to minute 95. You need energy against Sturm if you want to take something home. You have to be there physically and mentally. After 1:0, we conceded very little. Like Blau-Weiß Linz, we want to be there as long as we can and want to annoy every opponent. We were top in defense today. Overall it was a top performance, but nothing more. We have to look from game to game."