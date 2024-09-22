Ensuring peace
Situation in the South China Sea causes great concern
The Quad Group countries of the US, India, Japan and Australia have expressed "serious" concern" over the situation in the East and South China Seas following a meeting.
"We are seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas," it said in a statement on Saturday. Biden had invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to his home town of Wilmington.
A White House statement said that Biden, Kishida and Albanese were concerned about China's "coercive and destabilizing activities". In the Taiwan Strait in particular, "peace and stability" must be guaranteed. China regards Taiwan as a renegade province that should be reunited with the mainland - using military force if necessary. Taiwan's military recently reported almost daily sightings of Chinese fighter jets, drones and naval vessels near the island.
Expanding efforts
At their meeting with outgoing US President Joe Biden, the heads of state and government of the Quad Group - the USA, Australia, Japan and India - declared their intention to expand their joint security efforts in Asian waters. During the talks, they also announced joint coast guard operations for maritime surveillance. It remained unclear exactly where these operations would take place. There is also to be closer cooperation in military logistics and urgently needed technologies are to be supplied to the countries of the South Pacific.
As host of the meeting, Biden had previously emphasized the stability of the alliance, even in the event of a possible change of government in the USA. "There will be challenges, the Quad Group will remain," he said. He added that the Quad Group would continue to exist "well beyond November" with regard to the upcoming US presidential election on November 5, which could be followed by a more isolationist foreign policy if former President Donald Trump wins.
The Quad Group
The Quad Group, consisting of the USA, India, Japan and Australia, dates back to 2007. Biden revived the alliance following the isolationist foreign policy of his predecessor Trump. It is intended to act as a counterweight to China's military and economic claims to power.
With the location of the meeting, Biden emphasized the "deep personal connections" to his guests, according to his spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre. The talks took place in his home and his former school in Wilmington, a first as Jean-Pierre emphasized. "I'm very pleased that you were in my home and saw where I grew up," Biden said.
"The message is that Quad is here to stay," Modi also said. He emphasized that the group does not make policy "against anyone", but stands for a "rules-based international order". India is traditionally non-aligned. Within the Quad Group, however, New Delhi, like the other members, had expressed concern about China's actions in the South China Sea. India will host the next Quad Summit next year.
