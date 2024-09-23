Over 51,000 Tyrolean companies with enormous achievements

27 percent more companies in the past 10 years

At the end of 2023, there were exactly 51,435 companies in this country. "The number of active companies has increased by 27% since 2013," Garbislander explains. Of these companies, 3339 are start-ups. According to the director, there were 37 percent more start-ups compared to ten years ago. "The number of employees in the commercial sector has also grown by 15 percent to 268,290 during this period. Especially in times like these, this is an achievement that deserves recognition."