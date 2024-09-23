Styrian is in the final of the Crossfit Games in Texas

"I was a sports enthusiast from an early age," says Matthias Wallner. Soccer was his first passion - but at some point he had to give it up because of his size. The 33-year-old from the south-eastern Styrian village of Dietersdorf am Gnasbach is small in stature. His current success shows that this has not stopped him from pursuing a career in sport: Wallner made it to the final of the "Adaptive Crossfit Games" in San Antonio, Texas.