For the 30th birthday

Sony launches PS5 and accessories in the retro look of the PS1

Nachrichten
22.09.2024 11:38

Sony is celebrating the 30th birthday of its successful PlayStation console in November - and is launching a retro edition of its PlayStation 5 (Pro) including accessories as a treat for fans and collectors.

In the video, Sony employees present the anniversary hardware, and long-time PlayStation players will recognize many design elements from the very first generation of consoles - such as the colour scheme of the button lettering or the PlayStation logo, which was once still rainbow-coloured.

PS5 Pro in retro look is limited
The hardware goes on sale on November 21. The PlayStation 5 (Digital Edition, optional drive), the recently announced Pro version and the regular and DualSense Edge controllers will be available in an anniversary look. The PlayStation Portal streaming receiver is also available in a retro look. At least the PS5 Pro in the retro edition is only being sold in limited quantities via the official PlayStation Store - so if you want one, you have to be quick.

Sony released the very first PlayStation with a 32-bit processor on December 3, 1994, initially for the Japanese market and went on to conquer the world in the following years. The switch from the then common game cartridges to CD-ROMs as a storage medium allowed developers to incorporate more content into their games on the PlayStation than on the then most important rival Nintendo 64. For example, the first games with cinematically staged video cutscenes appeared at that time.

The anniversary hardware for the PlayStation's 30th birthday (Bild: Sony)
The anniversary hardware for the PlayStation's 30th birthday
(Bild: Sony)

The PlayStation became a global hit with more than 100 million units sold. The successor model PS2 was produced for more than ten years and finally made Sony an industry heavyweight. While the ambitious PS3 lost out to Nintendo's affordable Wii with motion control, the PlayStation 4 sold over 100 million units again and the current fifth generation of consoles is also achieving good sales figures and keeping Microsoft's Xbox at bay.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

