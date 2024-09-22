Sony launches PS5 and accessories in the retro look of the PS1

PS5 Pro in retro look is limited

The hardware goes on sale on November 21. The PlayStation 5 (Digital Edition, optional drive), the recently announced Pro version and the regular and DualSense Edge controllers will be available in an anniversary look. The PlayStation Portal streaming receiver is also available in a retro look. At least the PS5 Pro in the retro edition is only being sold in limited quantities via the official PlayStation Store - so if you want one, you have to be quick.