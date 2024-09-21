FPÖ sharply criticizes
Basic military service must pay ORF household tax
Unlike those serving in civilian service, those serving in the armed forces in Austria are not exempt from the ORF household tax. The Freedom Party, in the person of Udo Landbauer, Vice President of Lower Austria, is sharply critical of this. ORF defends itself and explains the legal situation.
ORF is to become closer to its customers and more economical in future. This emerged clearly from the survey conducted as part of the "Voice of Austria" campaign. And this should be taken into account in the ORF reform, which is due by March 2025.
Until then, there will also be a discussion about the fact that, unlike civilian servicemen, basic military personnel will be asked to pay the ORF household tax.
"Basically, it should be said here that the exemption does not only apply to the ORF." "Under the law, those serving in the armed forces are considered to be 'fully provided for', unlike those serving in civilian service," says ORF in general. The compensation received by those serving in basic military service would not be considered a recurring public benefit for social reasons and would therefore not constitute a basis for exemption from the ORF contribution under the legal guidelines, it adds.
Lower Austria's FPÖ deputy governor Udo Landbauer does not want to leave it at that. He criticizes: "Austrians must finally be freed from the compulsory fee. The fact that those serving in the armed forces are being ripped off by the ORF while those serving in civilian service are exempt only shows how unfair this household tax is."
However, they are good enough for storm missions where lives are at risk, criticizes the blue secretary general Christian Hafenecker ...
