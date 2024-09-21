Many dead
Palestinians: Attack on former school building in Gaza
According to Palestinian reports, many people were killed in an Israeli attack on a former school building in the city of Gaza.
At least 22 people were killed and at least 30 others injured, the Hamas-controlled health authority announced on Saturday. Many of them were minors and women. According to the information, displaced people were in the building.
Israel's army announced that it had attacked a Hamas command center in the building. The Israeli forces had taken numerous measures before the airstrike to reduce the danger to civilians. The Hamas members who were attacked had planned attacks on Israel, the statement continued. Israel accuses Hamas of misusing civilian buildings for its own purposes.
Helpers are desperately searching for victims under the rubble
Helpers are currently retrieving victims from under the rubble of the building, according to the Hamas-controlled Palestinian Civil Defense. The number of dead could rise further.
The Palestinian news agency WAFA had initially reported attacks on two former schools in the same neighborhood. There are several buildings in the immediate vicinity that were used as schools before the war. Residents told the German Press Agency that they had heard several attacks in the area.
A second attack on another former school building in the area was not known to the military, the army said on request.
According to figures released by the Hamas-controlled health authority on Saturday, a total of at least 41,391 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war following the Hamas massacre on October 7. The figures do not distinguish between civilians and combatants.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
