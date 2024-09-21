Wiesn start 2024: Guests storm the beer tents

How much does the beer cost?

No matter what the price is - there is always a rumble. This year, there was a small outcry: the price of a pint of beer cracked the 15 euro mark. It costs between 13.60 and 15.30 euros. But you get more alcohol for your money with Wiesn beer brewed according to a secret recipe: the alcohol content is around six percent. So far, the price has not deterred guests: according to statistics from the city of Munich, over 7.4 million liters of beer flowed down thirsty throats in 2023. If you just want to quench your thirst, you don't have to reach deep into your pocket for a pint. Since last year, free drinking water has been available at fountains on the grounds. Table water in the tent costs an average of over ten euros per liter.