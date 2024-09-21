Despite terror concerns
Wiesn start 2024: Guests storm the beer tents
It's that time of year again - Oktoberfest starts this Saturday. The first beer is due to flow at 12 noon at the traditional tapping ceremony. That's when Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) says: "O`zapft is!"
Early in the morning, the first fans eagerly positioned themselves in front of the barriers at the Theresienwiese in Munich. The gates were finally opened at 9 o'clock: The euphoric visitors rushed towards the beer tents to get the best seats. Millions of guests are expected to attend the Wiesn, the world's largest folk festival, until October 6. However, after the recent suspected Islamist-motivated attacks in Solingen and Munich, the question of security is once again in the spotlight.
What is the security situation at the Wiesn?
First of all: According to Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann, there are no concrete indications of a threat. However, the abstract threat posed by Islamist terrorism is high. The security authorities are extremely vigilant and every tip-off is followed up meticulously. There is a sophisticated security concept for the Wiesn: checks at the entrances, a ban on large bags, knives and glass bottles, a high police presence, retractable bollards and concrete flower buckets to prevent car attacks.
As a consequence of recent crimes, the city is tightening its measures. For the first time, around 40 hand-held metal detectors will be used for random checks, as festival director Clemens Baumgärtner announced. Around 600 police officers will be on duty. In addition, there will be several thousand stewards, with around 1,200 to 1,500 deployed by the city alone, as well as those from the pubs and restaurants.
Is smoking pot allowed on the Wiesn?
No. Bavaria has banned smoking pot at public festivals and in beer gardens by state law. The federal cannabis law prohibits smoking weed in the immediate vicinity of minors, i.e. at public festivals where children and young people are also present. Showmen had nevertheless complained about a loophole in the law. The Wiesn hosts welcome the strict Bavarian regulation. It brings clarity and saves a possible dispute with guests smoking pot.
How much does the beer cost?
No matter what the price is - there is always a rumble. This year, there was a small outcry: the price of a pint of beer cracked the 15 euro mark. It costs between 13.60 and 15.30 euros. But you get more alcohol for your money with Wiesn beer brewed according to a secret recipe: the alcohol content is around six percent. So far, the price has not deterred guests: according to statistics from the city of Munich, over 7.4 million liters of beer flowed down thirsty throats in 2023. If you just want to quench your thirst, you don't have to reach deep into your pocket for a pint. Since last year, free drinking water has been available at fountains on the grounds. Table water in the tent costs an average of over ten euros per liter.
What are the prices for food?
It will be more expensive here too. One reason is the higher VAT on food in restaurants, which has been raised again since January from seven to 19 percent - the level before the coronavirus pandemic. "An increase of 15 percent must be assumed; twelve percent is due to the adjustment of VAT to the pre-corona level and three percent to general cost increases," says Co-Wirtesprecher Christian Schottenhamel. He refers to the German government: it has broken its promise to stick to the seven percent VAT on food.
How do you get a place in the beer tent?
The places that can be reserved are practically gone. But the landlords don't give away all the seats. If you are good on your feet, hurry to the tent of your choice at the start of the festival in the morning. An opportunity for last-minute bookers: guests who don't want to keep their reservation can offer it on a swap market. In this way, the hosts also want to curb the gray market. Guests have to buy vouchers from them, plus a small fee. In the gray market, on the other hand, massive costs are added - and in some cases the seats are not secure. Consumer advocates advise: Hands off.
Which outfit is in?
Dirndl and lederhosen are considered the Wiesn uniform par excellence. Trendy colors for dirndls this year: "Fashionable purple, light mint and sage, royal blue, deep red, pine green and even elegant black," says Axel Munz, Managing Director of the traditional costume chain Angermaier. Dirndl designer Angelika Zwerenz also sees "lavender and lilac" - and has designed "Swiftie dirndls" based on the performance of pop icon Taylor Swift. For men, Munz sees short, handmade lederhosen in stag and buck "with elaborate embroidery, often with a vintage look".
