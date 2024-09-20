Mark let it “rattle”: Sharks win to start the season

But his "Sharks" had difficulties at the start against the Vorarlberg Pioneers. Because the visitors were able to move the puck better and more cleanly, which also made them more dangerous. However, they were unable to create any top chances. And out of the blue, Innsbruck were suddenly ahead: Klassek played the puck forward behind the Pioneers' net, Mark Rassell was completely free and scored dryly into the corner to make it 1:0 (10'). The goal gave the Tyroleans more courage and they played a little more freely in front of 2,000 ice hockey fans in the TIWAG Arena.