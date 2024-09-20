German Ice Hockey League
Mark let it “rattle”: Sharks win to start the season
A top start for Innsbruck's Sharks: In the western derby against the Vorarlberg Pioneers, the Smotherman squad scored for the first time in the 2024/25 season - in the first ICE game. Man of the evening in the 3:1 win at the TIWAG Arena was Mark Rassell, who put the Tyroleans on the road to victory with a brace.
Seven defeats in seven tests - even the negative series did not make coach Jordan Smotherman nervous for the start of the ICE. "It counts in the championship.
But his "Sharks" had difficulties at the start against the Vorarlberg Pioneers. Because the visitors were able to move the puck better and more cleanly, which also made them more dangerous. However, they were unable to create any top chances. And out of the blue, Innsbruck were suddenly ahead: Klassek played the puck forward behind the Pioneers' net, Mark Rassell was completely free and scored dryly into the corner to make it 1:0 (10'). The goal gave the Tyroleans more courage and they played a little more freely in front of 2,000 ice hockey fans in the TIWAG Arena.
Also in the second period, which went back and forth. After Stefan Klassek had a great chance to make it 2:0 (in front of the empty net), the Vorarlberg team equalized on the counter-attack (Passolt/24). But the shock was not too deep: It was Rassel again who gave the Tyroleans the lead with a rebound (38'). It held - because keeper Evan Buitenhuis pulled off a couple of excellent saves.
The Tyroleans pulled back more in the final period, but also had their chances on the counter-attack. Captain Corey Mackin had the winner (50th) - which he scored 13 seconds before the final buzzer to thunderous cheers (3:1). A liberating blow that should give courage.
ICE Ice Hockey League
- Innsbruck - Vorarlberg 3:1 (1:0, 1:1, 1:0). Goals: Rassell (10., 38.), Mackin (60./EN); Passolt (24.)
- Vienna Capitals - Graz 1:2 (0:0, 1:1, 0:1)
- Ljubljana - Villach 3:2 (2:1, 1:0, 0:1)
