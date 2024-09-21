Nico Gorzel appeals to the Austria fans

However, the recent successes - such as the 2:0 in Kapfenberg - have broadened the team's chest. What's more: "At home" in Bregenz, the spark is generally not as strong as in the Reichshofstadion. The spectators are further away due to the athletics track, and the legendary "North Stand" does not exist in the ImmoAgentur Stadium. Instead, the fans who provide the atmosphere are positioned at the edge of the stands. "There are times in every game when it would do us good if the fans pushed us more. They can help us, we need this positive energy," says Gorzel, describing the emotional situation.