Sturm II is coming
Nico Gorzel appeals to the Austria fans
The Lustenau team will finally get their first home win today against Sturm Graz II. Despite seven absentees, Lustenau coach Martin Brenner is optimistic. The spectators are expected to whip the team forward to the next three-pointer.
Austria Lustenau have won three of their last four games (including the ÖFB Cup). Significantly, all of them on foreign soil. At home, on the other hand, they have never managed more than a draw. Why is that? "There's no reason for it. In the second division, things generally go back and forth and we've also had our chances to win games at home," says midfielder Nico Gorzel, summing up the situation.
However, the recent successes - such as the 2:0 in Kapfenberg - have broadened the team's chest. What's more: "At home" in Bregenz, the spark is generally not as strong as in the Reichshofstadion. The spectators are further away due to the athletics track, and the legendary "North Stand" does not exist in the ImmoAgentur Stadium. Instead, the fans who provide the atmosphere are positioned at the edge of the stands. "There are times in every game when it would do us good if the fans pushed us more. They can help us, we need this positive energy," says Gorzel, describing the emotional situation.
These are the moments when a game threatens to tip over. Like after taking a 2:1 lead against Rapid II or the recent 1:1 home draw against FAC. "It's often small criteria that decide whether you fight your way back into a game and show your resilience." Coach Martin Brenner adds. "That's when we lose a bit of mentality." What bothers the coach the most: "That we don't score enough goals in our best phases of the game." And not closing the bag.
By plane and bus
In view of seven absentees (defender William is missing for personal reasons), there are not many alternatives anyway. However, Brenner does not see this as a major problem. "We still have enough players in the squad."
Today's opponents Sturm II, who traveled to Ländle with a 20-man squad, have the same. Twelve of the players who played in Thursday's 4-1 Youth League win over Brest arrived by plane via Friedshafen, while the remaining eight players traveled by luxury coach from Graz. The meeting point was Feldkirch, where the team spent the night.
With the retired former Austrian national team player Manprit Sakaria, a prominent name leads the young Sturm team. That's why Nico Gorzel doesn't want to talk about a must-win. "There's no such thing in this league anyway."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
