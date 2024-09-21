Chamber of Labor warns
S-Link survey could be contested
A new legal opinion finds that the questionnaire does not comply with the law. As a result, there are differing legal opinions on the new public consultation on the partly underground extension of the Salzburg local railroad and the construction of the Messe and Stieglbahnen. The consultation could be contested after November 10.
New farce surrounding the public consultation on the S-Link. On November 26, 2023, the people of Salzburg were asked for the first time about the extension of the local railroad through the provincial capital. At the time, the result was against the project. A short time later, the state determined that the question posed in the poll was unlawful. In August, the state finally presented the question for the survey on November 10. Flachgauer, Tennengauer and Stadt-Salzburger were allowed to vote. As it has now turned out, this question is also not legally permissible - at least according to an expert opinion from the Salzburg Chamber of Labor by lawyers Sigrid and Gerhard Lebitsch.
The province now has the opportunity to withdraw the ordinance and create a new question for November 10.
AK-Präsident Peter Eder ist bei der Frage zum S-Link skeptisch.
"Should the state of Salzburg work towards implementing the extension of the local railroad to Hallein (S-Link) as part of a mobility solution that also includes the Stiegl and trade fair/airport railroad in the interests of relieving traffic congestion?" This is the question that needs to be answered. For Lebitsch, this is too unclear because the state does not ask whether it should contribute financially. It is also too complex and too vague. "I want the state government to use direct democratic means correctly and not abuse them," says AK President Peter Eder. He expects that the question will be appealed to the Constitutional Court. Because each camp, whether for or against, wants to take action against the result if it does not suit them. This would require around 200 signatures from citizens entitled to vote. A state parliamentary party could also file a complaint.
The question has been checked, is legally compliant and meets all the requirements for this direct democratic instrument.
Leiter der Salzburger Landeslegistik, Paul Sieberer.
The question wording is fine for the state
Eder makes it clear that he wants to prevent precisely these lawsuits. The wording of the question should therefore be changed.
Salzburg's Transport Minister Stefan Schnöll (ÖVP) did not want to comment on the matter on Friday, referring to the state's legal department. "The question was carefully examined from a legal point of view. It is clear, not suggestive and does not give rise to any misunderstandings. The content focuses on the overall concept, which will be presented to all citizens both on the Internet and at numerous events and as part of a separate postal public information campaign," said Paul Sieberer, Head of Provincial Legistics. There will be no new questions.
Commentary by Felix Roittner
Questions upon questions
There are too many questions instead of clear answers when it comes to the S-Link and the planned mobility turnaround in Salzburg. It is strange that the questions in the public consultation are constantly being called into question. One should only ask one question in this theater: Why is there a citizens' survey at all if 80 percent of the elected representatives in the city and province of Salzburg are in favor of the project? This raises further questions. Do the politicians not dare to decide? Do they really want to implement the project? The people of Salzburg finally expect clear answers instead of more and more questions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.