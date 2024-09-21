S-Link survey could be contested

"Should the state of Salzburg work towards implementing the extension of the local railroad to Hallein (S-Link) as part of a mobility solution that also includes the Stiegl and trade fair/airport railroad in the interests of relieving traffic congestion?" This is the question that needs to be answered. For Lebitsch, this is too unclear because the state does not ask whether it should contribute financially. It is also too complex and too vague. "I want the state government to use direct democratic means correctly and not abuse them," says AK President Peter Eder. He expects that the question will be appealed to the Constitutional Court. Because each camp, whether for or against, wants to take action against the result if it does not suit them. This would require around 200 signatures from citizens entitled to vote. A state parliamentary party could also file a complaint.