Speech in Washington
Trump: “If I don’t win, Israel will be wiped out”
Former US President Donald Trump told a predominantly Jewish audience in Washington on Thursday that Israel would be "wiped off the face of the earth" if he did not win the US presidential election in November.
Trump affirmed that he is pro-Israel and claimed that Israel would be "wiped out in two years" if his rival, Democrat Kamala Harris, becomes president. He specifically mentioned that she supports a ceasefire and an arms embargo against Israel, both of which he claims to oppose.
Trump, like the Jews, sees himself persecuted
At the Israeli American Council National Summit, Trump drew parallels between himself and the "persecution" of Israel and Jews in the US during the "Fighting Anti-Semitism" campaign event.
He pointed out that Harris was leading in the polls among Jewish voters and also attacked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is Jewish, as a "Hamas all the way" supporter. "I don't know what the hell happened to him. If you support him, you're crazy," Trump told the audience.
"Will always defend Israel's fundamental right"
"These are people who don't know what they're doing. They should have all been fired. I will support Israel's right to win its war on terror, and it must win it quickly. I will always defend Israel's fundamental right to exist as a Jewish nation in the Jewish homeland. That's what it's all about, isn't it?"
Trump: "Harris wants to save Hamas"
If Harris wins, "instead of the most pro-Israel president of all time, which I have already been declared" (Trump's quote), Israel will have by far the most anti-Israel president, he explained. Kamala Harris had "repeatedly called for an immediate ceasefire to save Hamas. She wants to save Hamas."
"Israel will cease to exist within two years if she becomes president," Trump declared. "Just four years ago, when I left office, the United States and Israel were safer, closer and stronger than they've ever been before. Yeah," Trump claimed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
