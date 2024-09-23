Bundesliga SIXPACK
Bet for free at ADMIRAL and win €1,000,000!
Do you want to become a millionaire and know Austrian soccer like the back of your hand? Then the ADMIRAL Bundesliga SIXPACK is just the thing for you!
In this free betting game from ADMIRAL, you canbet on the exact results of the ADMIRAL Bundesliga matches in each round free of charge and win up to €1,000,000 in cash. In addition, numerous other prizes await you, which are raffled off weekly among all participants.
Click here to place your bets
Tendency bonus as a new prize tier!
The ADMIRAL Bundesliga SIXPACK also has a new feature this season: With the "Tendency Bonus", there will be a new permanent prize tier from the 2024/2025 season. All participants who correctly bet on all six tendencies of an ADMIRAL Bundesliga round (1,2,X) will receive €75 betting credit for their online account.
Special rounds offer additional winnings!
But that's not all: in selected rounds, there's another chance to win thanks to the "Top Match Specials". Every participant whoplaces the correct result tip on the "top match of the round" will receive an additional €5 betting credit.
The ADMIRAL Streak - get regular betting bonuses!
Regular betting is also rewarded: €5 betting credit awaits every 4 bets placed, €10 betting credit is paid out after 16 rounds and all participants who are involved in all 32 rounds can even look forward to €20 betting credit!
And this is what you can win:
- 6 correct result tips: €1,000,000 in cash
- 5 correct result tips: €5,000 in cash
- 4 correct result tips: €1,000 betting credit
- 3 correct result tips: €100 betting credit
- 2 correct result tips: €10 betting credit
- 6 correct tendency tips (1, 2, X): €75 betting credit
- 10 non-cash prizes will be raffled off among all participants in each round: including VIP tickets, jerseys, official ADMIRAL Bundesliga match balls, Sky X annual subscriptions or catering packages for ADMIRAL branches
- The "Top Match Specials" will take place in four selected rounds during the fall season, with additional prize tiers awaiting the participants.
We wish you lots of fun and luck playing along! You can place your bets at any time at www.admiral-bundesliga.at/sixpack!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.