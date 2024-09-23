Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bundesliga SIXPACK

Bet for free at ADMIRAL and win €1,000,000!

Nachrichten
23.09.2024 00:01

Do you want to become a millionaire and know Austrian soccer like the back of your hand? Then the ADMIRAL Bundesliga SIXPACK is just the thing for you!

comment0 Kommentare

In this free betting game from ADMIRAL, you canbet on the exact results of the ADMIRAL Bundesliga matches in each round free of charge and win up to €1,000,000 in cash. In addition, numerous other prizes await you, which are raffled off weekly among all participants.

Click here to place your bets

Tendency bonus as a new prize tier!
The ADMIRAL Bundesliga SIXPACK also has a new feature this season: With the "Tendency Bonus", there will be a new permanent prize tier from the 2024/2025 season. All participants who correctly bet on all six tendencies of an ADMIRAL Bundesliga round (1,2,X) will receive €75 betting credit for their online account.

(Bild: ADMIRAL)
(Bild: ADMIRAL)
(Bild: ADMIRAL)
(Bild: ADMIRAL)
(Bild: ADMIRAL)
(Bild: ADMIRAL)

Special rounds offer additional winnings!
But that's not all: in selected rounds, there's another chance to win thanks to the "Top Match Specials". Every participant whoplaces the correct result tip on the "top match of the round"  will receive an additional €5 betting credit

The ADMIRAL Streak - get regular betting bonuses!
Regular betting is also rewarded: €5 betting credit awaits every 4 bets placed, €10 betting credit is paid out after 16 rounds and all participants who are involved in all 32 rounds can even look forward to €20 betting credit!

And this is what you can win:

  • 6 correct result tips: €1,000,000 in cash
  • 5 correct result tips: €5,000 in cash
  • 4 correct result tips: €1,000 betting credit
  • 3 correct result tips: €100 betting credit
  • 2 correct result tips: €10 betting credit
  • 6 correct tendency tips (1, 2, X): €75 betting credit
  • 10 non-cash prizes will be raffled off among all participants in each round: including VIP tickets, jerseys, official ADMIRAL Bundesliga match balls, Sky X annual subscriptions or catering packages for ADMIRAL branches
  • The "Top Match Specials" will take place in four selected rounds during the fall season, with additional prize tiers awaiting the participants.

We wish you lots of fun and luck playing along! You can place your bets at any time at www.admiral-bundesliga.at/sixpack!

(Bild: ADMIRAL)
(Bild: ADMIRAL)

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf