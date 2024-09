This Boniface trick thrilled the soccer world

It was a moment of genius from Victor Boniface in the 30th minute: Leverkusen's center forward initiated the 2:0 - but not with a simple pass. No, the Nigerian first skillfully shielded the ball on the edge of the penalty area, then indicated a shot on goal with his right leg and passed the ball on to Jeremy Frimpong with the tip of his left foot. He plays across to Grimaldo - goal! And what a wonderful one!