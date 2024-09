Milan derby! Inter v Milan from 20:45 LIVE

"Have to change a few things"

Just a few days after Daniele de Rossi's departure from AS Roma, the Italian media are already speculating about the next coach who could be facing the sack. Milan are in tenth place with just one win from four games and also suffered an opening defeat in the Champions League, losing 3-1 to Liverpool. "It's a difficult start to the season for us. We're not happy with it and need to change a few things," explained midfielder Christian Pulisic.