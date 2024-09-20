Vorteilswelt
Derby time in Vienna

Bolla: “Victory means as much as a title”

Nachrichten
20.09.2024 08:39

Trophies get under the skin of Rapids' Bendeguz Bolla.The Hungarian is one of 10 possible derby debutants on Sunday.

comment0 Kommentare

"Everyone knows which club he plays for, so he also knows what Sunday is all about." Rapids' bundle of energy Lukas Grgic can give burning motivational speeches, but it's not necessary now. Not even for the ten (!) potential derby debutants in green and white. From Beljo to Sangare and Raux-Yao to Bolla. Neo-striker Mmaee has never played for the Klauß squad before.

Ryan Mmaee moved to SK Rapid a few weeks ago. (Bild: Daniel Widner)
Ryan Mmaee moved to SK Rapid a few weeks ago.
(Bild: Daniel Widner)

"Rapid is also known in Hungary"
Every new arrival in Hütteldorf is also "encouraged" to visit the Rapideum to soak up the club's history. Which was not necessary for Bendeguz Bolla. "People know Rapid in Hungary too," grins the right-back. Nevertheless, it was surprising that the 24-year-old signed with Rapid until 2027 before the summer.

The 22-time international could have used the EURO as a springboard to an even bigger club - and on a free transfer. "But I wanted clarity, not to play poker," explains Bolla. "The talks with coach Klauß and sports director Katzer were so convincing, they really wanted me. I have everything I need to develop here. And they explained the goals to me, look how much quality we've signed - the club belongs at the top."

Bolla plies Rapids' right side. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Bolla plies Rapids' right side.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

"It's about the mentality"
Of course, he is also feeling the "tension" of a derby week, but Bolla has experience: "The current form or the table doesn't matter, it's all about mentality. We have to stick to our match plan. I know it from the Grasshoppers in Zurich. A derby win means as much to the fans as a title." It's no different at Rapid. However, the atmosphere surprised him: "It was crazy against Salzburg and Sturm. I can hardly imagine that more is possible."

Speaking of more - that also applies to Bolla's tattoo cult. "I don't even know how many I have, you can't count them," laughs the Hungarian. "But there are still a few free spots on my body." But he has also immortalized trophies on his skin. One with Rapid is still missing.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Rainer Bortenschlager
Rainer Bortenschlager
