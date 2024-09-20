"Difficult for us"
Charles Leclerc gets involved in the swearing debate
The request from FIA boss Mohammed ben Sulayem to please stop swearing on the radio has caused quite a stir in the paddock. Charles Leclerc also got involved in the discussion.
Background: Ben Sulayem recently complained about the harsh language used by some drivers. "We are not rappers. They say the F-word how many times a minute? We don't want to be there," the 62-year-old made clear.
"I will always swear"
Max Verstappen was also asked at a press conference in Singapore to avoid using terms like "fucked" - even if he didn't really want to comply with the request. "I will always swear. Everyone does it, some more, some less. In Formula 1, it's just broadcast - unlike in other sports where the athletes aren't constantly wired up," the Red Bull driver justified himself.
Leclerc has a similar view: "I think there are other priorities for the FIA at the moment. We are adults and we are probably the only sport where you can hear the athletes during the race," the Monegasque joins Verstappen. His suggestion: "I would pass the ball back to the FIA and ask them maybe not to broadcast everything. That would be pretty easy to do."
"Only human beings too"
After all, as a driver, it's difficult to control your choice of words when you're driving between walls and crash barriers at more than 300 mph. "At the end of the day, we're only human. And as I said, I don't think that's a priority for us at the moment," said Leclerc.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
