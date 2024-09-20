Dolines - invisible traps

At the moment, there are still between 70 and 120 centimetres of snow on "his" hut at around 1700 meters above sea level, which is only slowly receding. This poses a number of dangers: "The snow has fallen on warm ground, which increases the risk of sliding snow avalanches," says the mountain expert, adding: "What's more, the snow is also lying over sinkholes. Inexperienced hikers in particular don't know where these are. If they step on one, it can be up to twenty meters deep." The Rieder Hütte is therefore expected to remain closed until next Thursday, with up-to-date information available on the website.